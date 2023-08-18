Guns N’ Roses finally release new song ‘Perhaps’

Guns N’ Roses have finally released their long-teased and recently delayed single ‘Perhaps’ – check it out below.

‘Perhaps’ was reportedly set for release last week (August 11), but was delayed due to reasons unknown at the time of publishing. Prior to its delay, a link briefly appeared on the Universal Music website, allowing eager fans to pre-save the track on Spotify and Apple Music.

However, fans were then able to hear it through an accidental leak at bars in America the following day (August 12). The track was made available on TouchTunes digital jukebox machines across the United States, complete with its potential artwork.

Now, ‘Perhaps’ has finally landed on streaming services for its official release, which you can listen to below.

The upcoming track is taken from the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ era and will mark the rock veterans’ first release since the four-song EP ‘Hard Skool’, which arrived back in February of last year. The EP was exclusively available on the band’s official store and contained two new tracks they released the year prior – ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ – as well as live versions of ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘You’re Crazy’.

Speculation that Axl Rose and co. may be bringing the song back for an official release first arose earlier this year, when fans waiting to see the band in Tel Aviv overheard the members rehearsing ‘Perhaps’ before the show.

Additionally, ahead of their gig in Paris, longtime roadie Tom Mayhue also teased that new G’N’R music was on the horizon and set to sound like their iconic ‘Appetite For Destruction’ album.

In a three-star review of Guns N’ Roses’ headline slot at Glastonbury this year, NME described the set as being “one of their strongest sets in recent years”, but receiving an underwhelming response as it was delivered to the “wrong crowd”.