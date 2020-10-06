Guns N’ Roses launch their own ‘Not In This Lifetime’ pinball machine

Guns N’ Roses have launched their own pinball machine based on the band’s ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour.

Manufactured by Jersey Jack Pinball, the new machine is available in three editions and was designed in conjunction with guitarist Slash, who recorded some new riffs for the project.

“It’s been a very fulfilling experience working with Jersey Jack on the new GNR ‘Not In This Lifetime’ pinball machine,” Slash said in a statement.

“Jersey Jack pinball games are some of the most unique and beautiful pins ever made and I am honoured to have been able to work with their brilliant team to design one of the most original and exciting rock’n’roll pins ever produced.”

Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier added: “To have this type of design work and participation from the game’s namesake creating the actual pinball game, has never, ever, been done before in the industry.”

Take a look at the new machine in the video below:

The game is designed around a 21-song Guns N’ Roses setlist. It features a concert stage and moving spotlights, and includes videos from the ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour, as well as in-game sculptures including a screaming Axl Rose, and Slash’s iconic top hat.

It also includes voice recordings from Rose, Slash, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Dizzy Reed and GN’R announcer MC Bob, and also game narration from bassist Duff McKagan and keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Prices start at $6,750 for the standard edition, while the machine also comes in a limited edition of 5000 ($9,500), and and a collector’s edition (limited to 500 units at $12,500). The collector’s edition also comes with a signature card signed by Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Last month, rapper Big Sean revealed that he’s held onto “a couple of skulls” that Slash left at the house he bought off him.

The Detroit rapper told NME in a new interview that he’s redecorated and renovated much of the Guns N’ Roses‘ guitarist’s former Beverley Hills home, but has retained some of Slash’s abandoned items to remind him that the property once belonged to a rock star.

Meanwhile, president Donald Trump said he thinks Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘November Rain’ has the “greatest music video of all time”, and played the track during a recent rally.