Guns N’ Roses announce Singapore concert this November

Guns N’ Roses have announced a concert in Singapore this November.

The hard rock icons announced the concert on Wednesday (July 20), confirming that they will perform for one night only at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday, November 12. It will mark their second show in Singapore following their live debut in the city-state in 2017.

Tickets are set to go on sale next Thursday July 28 at 10am local time via Ticketek, Sports Hub and GHY Culture and Media. Tickets will cost S$128, $168, $208, $228, $248 and $288.

It is currently unclear if the band will be announcing more concerts in Southeast Asia, though they have confirmed that they will tour Australia and New Zealand shortly after the Singapore show.

Guns N’ Roses last performed in Singapore in early 2017 as part of their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour. The gig was their first in Singapore, and was held at Changi Exhibition Centre. Though the show went over well with fans, some punters took to social media shortly after the show to air grievances about the concert’s poor planning.

Guns N’ Roses are the latest act to announce a concert in Southeast Asia this year. Other prominent acts that will perform in Singapore this year include Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Green Day, Maroon 5 and more.

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose provided an update on his health after he was forced to postpone a concert in Glasgow. He shared that he had “been following Dr’s orders, getting rest w/a vocal coach n’ sorting our r sound issues,” and proceeded to perform in Munich the following night.