Guns N’ Roses’ Slash doesn’t think he’s actually ever owned ‘Appetite For Destruction’

Guns N’ Roses’ Slash said he doesn’t think he’s ever owned a copy of the band’s debut album, ‘Appetite For Destruction’, in a new interview.

Slash was asked by Goldmine magazine if he had “the original Guns N’ Roses cover from ‘Appetite’ on vinyl”.

In response, Slash said that he doesn’t really “collect” anything related to their records.

“If you were to come to my house, you’d be hard pressed to know I was in a band,” he continued. “Or at least any band you had heard of…I don’t think I’ve ever owned the ‘Appetite for Destruction’ record. And even if I did, I didn’t live anywhere, so I wouldn’t have any place to put it!“

The album was released in 1987 and included singles ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Paradise City’ and ‘Sweet Child O’Mine’. The album reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and became the seventh best selling album of all time in America.

The album has sold, to date, over 30 million copies making it one of the best-selling albums of all time globally.

Recently, 1,000 musicians covered Guns N’ Roses‘ classic hit ‘Paradise City’.

The performance featured musicians from 25 countries as part of artist collective Rockin’1000‘s eighth birthday celebration concert at Paris’ Stade de France.

Self-described as “the biggest rock band on Earth”, Rockin’1000 stage enormous collaborative concerts that honour the connectivity and community of live music performance. The Paris event was reportedly attended by more than 50,000 people.

Earlier this year Rockin’1000 hit the headlines after their performance of Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ went viral. It was in tribute to the late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March, and featured Fever 333 drummer Aric Improta rocking out alongside 999 musicians.

‘Paradise City’ is also finding favour with new audiences lately after the song was featured on the soundtrack for Thor: Love And Thunder.

Meanwhile, earlier this month GNR singer Axl Rose shared an update after the band were forced to cancel a recent show in Glasgow due to illness.

The group pulled out of their scheduled performance at Glasgow Green on July 5 following headline dates in London and Dublin as part of their 2022 UK/Ireland and European tour “We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update,” they wrote in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and patience.”