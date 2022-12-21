Gwen Stefani has decorated her bathroom with tabloid newspapers

Gwen Stefani has revealed that one of the bathrooms in her home is decorated with tabloid newspaper covers.

The former No Doubt singer built a ranch in Oklahoma last year with her country singer husband Blake Shelton, and took an interesting approach to interior design.

She told WSJ Magazine: “Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it.

“You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper. You go in there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s pretty funny.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stefani refused to rule out a No Doubt reunion, staying true to her comments on the subject from 2021.

“Anything can happen,” she told WSJ. “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people—Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Next summer, Stefani will play a series of outdoor UK headline concerts including two opening shows for Pink at BST Hyde Park 2023 (June 24, 25).

She will also take to the stage at Warwick Castle (June 23), Harewood House in Leeds (27), Bolesworth Castle in Chester (28) and Broadlands Estate in Romsey (29). Tickets for the newly-confirmed gigs are available now – you can purchase yours here.

Gwen Stefani’s 2023 UK tour dates are as follows:

JUNE 2023

23 – Warwick Castle, Warwick

24 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London (supporting Pink)

25 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London (supporting Pink)

27 – Harewood House, Leeds

28 – Bolesworth Castle, Chester

29 – Broadlands Estate, Romsey

Speaking about her upcoming UK return upon the BST dates being announced, Stefani said: “I don’t think I would ever be me without the incredible musical influences of the UK. I am so excited to be back! This is going to be an amazing show.”

Gwen Stefani released her fourth and most recent solo studio album (and first festive record), ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’, back in 2017. Last year, she teamed up with Saweetie on a collaborative version of ‘Slow Clap’.