H.E.R. releases cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack

H.E.R. has released a cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ from the Jack Antonoff-curated Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

Antonoff also produced and provided backing vocals for the cover, which was released on streaming platforms on June 23. The H.E.R. version of the track opens slightly less raucously than the original, but eventually builds up a thumping funk beat. Meanwhile, Wilson pays vocal tribute to Sly and the Family Stone while making the song uniquely her own.

Listen to H.E.R. cover Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ below.

‘Dance to The Music’ follows Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s collaborative single ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’, which was released on May 19. The Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack is set to arrive on July 1 via Decca to coincide with the movie’s global theatrical release. The 19-song soundtrack album also features the likes of St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Brockhampton and Antonoff’s band Bleachers.

H.E.R. – real name Gabriella Wilson – made headlines earlier this month when she filed a lawsuit against her longtime record label, MBK Entertainment, seeking an exit from her contract with the label. The singer claims that her contract has exceeded the seven-year statute specified by California’s business and professions laws, and therefore violates the state’s labour codes.

As a result, Wilson claims that MBK “has significantly limited” her “employment rights”, and that she “has not been free to provide her recording services except as permitted or dictated by MBK”.