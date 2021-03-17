H.E.R. says she’s planning to go “full throttle” with acting ambitions

H.E.R. says she plans to go “full throttle” with her ambitions to become an actor.

The singer won two Grammys this week, as well as bagging an Oscar nomination for ‘Fight For You’, her Golden Globe-nominated contribution to Judas and the Black Messiah.

Alongside her blossoming music career, H.E.R. recently appeared in her debut film role, appearing alongside Jennifer Garner in new comedy Yes Day.

“I’ve been so focused on making music but I think it’s time now for me to go full throttle with acting,” she told Entertainment Weekly of her immediate plans. “I’m working on that right now, following my passion for acting.”

Speaking of working with Garner on Yes Day, she added: “[Garner] was so sweet and so much fun. We got to improvise a little bit. It really was just such a fun environment.

“She told me she loves my music, which is really cool. Plus, my band got to be a part of it with me, which was so dope. It was such a surreal experience for me.”

Elsewhere, H.E.R. was reportedly been hit with a $3 million (£2.17 million) copyright infringement lawsuit for her 2016 single ‘Focus’, days after she performed at the 2021 Super Bowl.

The singer, real name Gabriella Wilson, is being sued by songwriter and pianist Andre Sims, who has also filed suit against co-producer Darhyl ‘DJ’ Camper, co-writer Justin Love and Sony Music Entertainment for allegedly sampling his track ‘Endless Minds’ without compensation.