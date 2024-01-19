H1-KEY announce upcoming ‘Go Run!’ concert in Manila

K-pop girl group H1-KEY have announced their upcoming ‘Go Run!’ concert, to be held in Manila, the Philippines.

Today (January 19), H1-KEY announced that they will be holding a concert in the Filipino capital city of Manila soon. Titled ‘Go Run!’, the show will be presented by HY LIVE.

Details about the date, venue and ticketing information for H1-KEY’s upcoming ‘Go Run!’ concert have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

Advertisement

The concert announcement arrives on the same day as the girl group’s latest single, ‘Thinkin’ About You’, which is part of their new ‘H1-Keynote’ project of releases.

Meanwhile, 2023 was a breakout year for H1-KEY, who scored a Top 20 hit on South Korea’s Circle Digital Chart with their viral single ‘Rose Blossom’. Meanwhile, their February mini-album of the same name sold over 40,000 copies.

The girl group made their return in August 2023 with their second mini-album ‘Seoul Dreaming’, featuring the singles ‘Time to Shine’ and ‘Seoul (Such a Beautiful City)’. The project peaked at Number Three on the Circle Album Chart, selling over 77,000 copies.

In the same year, member Hwiseo finished in first place on the South Korean reality singing competition Queendom Puzzle, and joined the seven-member supergroup EL7Z UP. The K-pop act also features members from Rocket Punch, Lovelyz, Purple Kiss and more.