H1-KEY drop retro-inspired single ‘SEOUL (Such a Beautiful City)’

K-pop girl group H1-KEY have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Seoul Dreaming’ and its title track ‘SEOUL (Such a Beautiful City)’.

In the visual for ‘SEOUL (Such a Beautiful City)’, the quartet connect to the rest of the city through soundwaves, before heading out to roam the streets as confetti falls from the sky. Later, H1-KEY sit on a rooftop together admiring the cityscape at night.

“Such a beautiful city / Everything shines like it’s enchanted / I dance along with those lights (I dream) / In the bustling streets / Until everyone looks at me / I keep singing endlessly,” they sing in the synth-filled chorus.

The girl group’s second mini-album ‘Seoul Dreaming’ also includes the pre-release single ‘Time to Shine’, which they released last week alongside its own music video. Other tracks on the record are an intro track, B-sides ‘Lowkey Scared but H1-KEY Ready’ and ‘Magical Dream’ along with instrumental versions of its two singles.

‘Seoul Dreaming’ marks H1-KEY’s first comeback since the release of their breakout hit ‘Rose Blossom’ in January 2023, which peaked at Number 14 on South Korea’s Circle Chart. Notably, both ‘SEOUL (Such a Beautiful City)’ and ‘Rose Blossom’ were penned by Day6 member and soloist Young K.

H1-KEY members Riina and Hwiseo also recently participated in Mnet’s idol project competition series Queendom Puzzle, where the latter finished in first place. Hwiseo, alongside six other K-pop idols, will debut in new project girl group EL7Z UP sometime in September.