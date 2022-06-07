H1-KEY to add new member to the group, announce upcoming music

Rookie K-pop girl group H1-KEY will soon be making their first-ever comeback, alongside the addition of a new member.

Earlier today (June 7), the girl group announced on Twitter that they would be introducing a new member to the act, along with a music release due out on July 6 at 6pm KST. Further details on its title and format are expected in the coming weeks.

The new teaser image features the silhouettes of H1-KEY, which currently comprises members Seoi, Riina and Yel, along with an unidentified fourth member.

The news comes just two weeks after Grandline Group, the agency behind H1-KEY, shared that controversial Thai member Sitala would be leaving the act due to undisclosed “personal reasons”.

“After speaking at length with the artist and the members of H1-KEY and considering the situation in its totality, we have come to this decision,” Grandline Group said. “Most of all, we would like to apologise to the fans for the sudden news.”

Prior to the group’s debut, Sitala drew flak online over her family’s alleged involvement in the 2014 political crisis in Thailand. Her father was late Thai actor and filmmaker Sarunyu Wongkrachang, who had allegedly been a supporter of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee, which played a key role in the 2014 Thai political crisis, according to both The Korea Times and The Bangkok Post.

The as-yet-unnamed release will mark H1-KEY’s first-ever comeback since they debuted with their single album ‘Athletic Girl’ in January 2022.