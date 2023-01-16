HAIM are in the studio working on fourth album

HAIM are back in the studio to work on their fourth album, as revealed in a new clip posted to the trio’s TikTok.

In a video shared on the social platform yesterday (January 15) Este and Danielle can be seen pulling sister Alana back through a door as she struggles to escape.

“When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award winning actress”, the text reads, referring to Alana’s starring role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 film Licorice Pizza.

In the clip, Alana lip-syncs to the words “Please I’m a star”, a now viral TikTok sound taken from horror film Pearl starring Mia Goth. The video is also aptly captioned ‘Haim4’.

HAIM’s last album ‘Women in Music Pt III‘ came out in 2020, and followed 2017’s ‘Something To Tell You‘ and 2013 debut ‘Days Are Gone‘.

In a five-star review, NME described Haim’s most recent record as an “experimental and emotionally charged album” that is “their best yet”.

“By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, they have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty,” it continued.

The band performed at last year’s long-awaited return of Glastonbury Festival, a set NME described in a four-star review as “a victory lap worth the wait”.

Asked by NME back on Worthy Farm if they were working on any new music, Alana said: “We’re always writing, it never stops. I think the biggest thing is being away from touring for two years was the most heartbreaking for us, we’ve always considered ourselves a touring band.

“We love playing live, and we just did our tour in the states and in a couple of weeks we get to do our UK tour, and we’re just so excited. We’re playing The O2 arena!”

In October last year, the HAIM sisters also appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Bejeweled’ from her new album ‘Midnights‘.

The self-directed clip stars Swift as Cinderella in a reinvention of the classic fairytale, along with her bratty daughters: Lady Este (who “wants the title”), Lady Danielle (who “wants the ring”) and Lady Alana (who “wants the d***”).