Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie

Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30).

The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory of her best friend who passed away at the age of 21.

In tribute to her bandmate’s passing, Nicks said yesterday: “Since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…”

In response, Alana posted on Instagram: “Im at a loss for words…I would listen to Fleetwood Mac with my best friend Sammi Kane Kraft constantly. I wrote my verse to hallelujah to try to help me heal after she had passed. Seeing Stevie and Christine together changed my life forever and made me want to play music. I’m speechless. I love you so much Stevie, rip beautiful songbird.”

Haim also paid their own personal tribute to McVie upon hearing the news of her death.

They wrote: “We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces. the sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives. from playing “say that you love me” in rockinhaim since 1999 to seeing christine sing “over my head” live in 2015, she has been a constant inspiration. rip beautiful songbird.”

In the past the trio had covered Fleetwood Mac on numerous occasions, most notably ‘Dreams’ in 2016, and in 2014 when Nicks recorded a new version of ‘Rhiannon’ with the band.

In 2018 Nicks also urged Haim to go solo, allowing them to follow in her footsteps of being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“After the show last night I was talking to the Haim girls,” Nicks told Rolling Stone at the time. “I was saying to them, ‘Okay, now I’ve opened the door for you. Now each one of you need to go do a solo album really fast and get your solos going, so in the next 20 years you’ll be able to do this too and maybe I’ve opened the doors to all the girls in my life that sing and write and play and are amazing.’”

Two years later the band told NME they were flattered by her comments.

“The fact that she supports us so much that she thinks we could be in the Hall of Fame not just once but twice is the biggest compliment,” Alana said.

“She’s literally the best human on this planet. I mean, right now, we’re a band and who fucking knows what’s going to happen in the future. But, for now, I’m very happy in this band moment that we’re in.”