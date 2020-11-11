Haim go metal on new song ‘Feel The Thunder’

Haim have released ‘Feel The Thunder’, the heaviest track of their career to date. The song is set to feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming family film, The Croods: A New Age.

‘Feel The Thunder’ will accompany the film’s ‘Thunder Sister’ characters, for whom the song was written.

The track was originally shared in an unlisted YouTube video by Back Lot Music, the publisher responsible for curating the soundtracks of NBC’s film projects. It will be officially released as part of the film’s soundtrack on November 20.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Feel The Thunder’ below:

Haim co-wrote ‘Feel The Thunder’ with Ariel Rechtshaid, who has served as a producer on all three of the band’s studio albums.

“I’d never tried to make music like that before, so it was fully like a crazy experiment,” frontwoman Danielle Haim said of the track in a recent interview.

The Croods: A New Age opens in UK cinemas on February 5, 2021.

Advertisement

Haim released their third album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, earlier this year. In a five-star review, NME called the record “a thing of great beauty”.

“By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, they have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable,” the review read.

Haim plan to tour the UK in June of 2021, making stops in London, Glasgow, Cardiff and other major cities.

Late last month, the band were joined by actor Robert Pattinson for their appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The trio performed ‘3am’, taken from their latest record.