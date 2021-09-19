NewsMusic News

Watch Haim make live return with help from Thundercat and Rostam

Haim made their live return last night

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Haim performing at The Grammys CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Haim have made their live return with help Fromm Thundercat and Rostam.

They performed at the Santa Barbra Bowl and were joined by Thundercat for a rendition of ‘3AM’ and Rostram on ‘FUBT’.

The group also debuted ‘Up From A Dream’ for the first time live.

You can see footage, images and reaction here:

HAIM – set list
‘The Steps’
‘Up From a Dream’
‘Los Angeles’
‘Don’t Wanna’
‘Don’t Save Me’
‘Want You Back’
‘Gasoline’
‘I’ve Been Down’
‘3am’ (with Thundercat)
‘My Song 5’
‘Now I’m in It’

Encore:
‘Hallelujah’
‘FUBT’ (with Rostam)
‘Right Now’

Encore 2:
‘I Know Alone’
‘The Wire’
‘Summer Girl’

Haim recently postponed their UK tour until 2022.

The Los Angeles trio were initially due to embark on their ‘One More Haim’ stint this June, but the shows were pushed back to September due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID pandemic. It’ll now take place in July 2022.

The sisters have appeared in various live-streamed settings over the course of the pandemic – including on Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm, which was broadcast back in May.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “[Haim played] a gorgeous sunset slot and mark the long-awaited live debut of their huge level-up of a third album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

“From ‘Summer Girl’ to ‘Don’t Wanna’, Haim’s newest songs feel tailor-made for sunset on the Pyramid Stage, a setting that will surely await them at – fingers crossed – a full-scale Glastonbury in 2022.”

