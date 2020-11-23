Haim say they’ve started 100 songs during the coronavirus pandemic

Haim have revealed that they’ve started 100 songs since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Speaking during an upcoming edition of the BBC radio show and podcast Music Life , which was hosted by Tune-Yards ‘ Merrill Garbus, the band were asked whether they’d been writing new material in 2020.

“I feel like I write songs all day,” Este Haim said. “Including the songs I make up in my kitchen, then I have over 100,” but said that only around five are complete.

“I found it a little difficult to be creative in this time […] there’s starts of songs, but I find it hard to finish them at this time.”

The episode of Music Life will be broadcast on the BBC World Service on Saturday November 28, and released as a podcast on BBC Sounds.

Elsewhere in the show, the Haim sisters discussed the therapeutic aspects of their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

“We collectively all realised that we were individually running away from different things and they’d finally caught up to us,” Este said.

“It was our personal experience and how we were dealing with chronic illness, the death of a friend, or just kind of being on the road in general and feeling like you may or may not have a place in your friend group any more.”

Haim released ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, earlier this year. In a five-star review, NME called the record “a thing of great beauty”.

Earlier this month, they released ‘Feel The Thunder’, the heaviest track of their career so far. The song is set to feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming family film, The Croods: A New Age.