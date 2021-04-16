Halal Sol previews ‘Dijamin’ EP with rave-ready first single, ‘Don’t Feel the Bass’

Singaporean house producer Halal Sol has dropped ‘Don’t Feel The Bass’, the first single from his upcoming debut EP ‘Dijamin’.

“Heavy on the bass and synths, my head wobbles when listening,” Halal Sol wrote of the track on Instagram. “I have grown so much musically through the years. This EP is the culmination of all the highs I’ve gone through in music. Not forgetting all the times I have felt demoralised and felt like stopping music altogether. I’m really proud of this EP and it’s my most polished work thus far.”

Hear the rave-ready ‘Don’t Feel The Bass’ below:

Advertisement

‘Dijamin’ is the producer’s first project released on Singaporean label Darker Than Wax, following a self-released effort in 2018 titled ‘First Thing EP’. He appeared on the label’s 2020 compilation ‘BODYCLOCK Vol. 1’, compiled by DJ/producer and label co-founder Funk Bast*rd. Halal Sol’s ‘Contusion’ closed the five-track project.

In February, Halal Sol released the single ‘Stop MP3’, a breezy four-on-the-floor number that served as a teaser for the upcoming EP. “Hinting for something big to come in June 2021 with @darkerthanwax,” he wrote on Instagram. Listen to the track, released as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp, here.

Halal Sol has been tapped occasionally by his fellow Singaporean artists to remix and produce their songs. His take on Charlie Lim’s ‘Zero Sum’ appeared on the singer-songwriter’s ‘Check-Hook: Remixes – Wave 1’ in 2019, and he produced the 2020 project ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 1’ by rapper BGourd.

In a 2020 interview with Life In Arpeggio, Halal Sol said his upcoming EP would be “a diverse one with some energetic and subdued beats”. He added, “There will be a broken beat-type track and a soulful jazzy one. I am really excited for this to showcase the diverse sounds I can express myself with.”