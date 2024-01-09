Halle Bailey announces birth of her son Halo with rapper DDG

Halle Bailey has revealed the birth of her son Halo with boyfriend and rapper DDG.

The Little Mermaid star announced the news on her Instagram on January 7. She posted a photo holding the hand of her newborn son, who wears a bracelet with his name engraved on it.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo,” she wrote. “the world is desperate to know you.”

Advertisement

DDG also shared his own photo of Halo, writing: “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo”

Multiple musicians have commented on the joyous news on Halle’s Instagram post. Nicki Minaj wrote: “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama!”

Kali Uchis also sent her congratulations, saying: “Congrats my love 🤍 I know you’ll be the best mommy.” Meanwhile, RAYE wrote: “Welcome halo, sending you so much love.”

In August last year, Halle dropped her debut single ‘Angel’, a song which she called “so very special and near and dear to my heart.”

“[‘Angel’], for me, was my climb out of those feelings, a mantra and promise to myself that the work I’m doing here on earth matters and that I matter. I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through. I hope other brown and black girls and everyone in general feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song.”

Advertisement

In September, the singer also promised her debut EP would drop “before the end of this year”. However, the EP remains unreleased.