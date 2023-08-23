NCT Dream, SHINee to headline HallyuPopFest Macau 2023

K-pop festival HallyuPopFest has announced the full line-up of its upcoming 2023 Macau event.

Today (August 23), the organisers behind HallyuPopFest Macau 2023 released a promotional video unveiling the full line-up of its upcoming two-day event in Macau on October 21 and 22 (Saturday and Sunday) at Wynn Palace.

The Saturday show will be headlined by NCT Dream, while SHINee will headline the Sunday show. Other artists set to perform during the Saturday concert are Hyolyn, Sam Kim, OMEGA X and NINE to SIX. Meanwhile, joining Sunday’s lineup are KARD, VERIVERY, Cherry Bullet and H1-KEY.

HallyuPopFest is going to Macau! ✈️ On 21 & 22 October, a wave of artists, featuring headliners – NCT DREAM & SHINee alongside HYOLYN, KARD, Sam Kim, VERIVERY, Cherry Bullet, OMEGA X, H1-KEY and NINE to SIX – are slated to perform live at Wynn Palace! pic.twitter.com/o1PAeGaNfn — HallyuPopFest (@HallyuPopFest) August 23, 2023

According to the festival’s website, attendees can expect an on-site “Hallyu Town”, as well as red carpet and meet & greet events at the festival in addition to the concerts. At the time of publishing, HallyuPopFest has yet to release ticketing details.

HallyuPopFest first debuted in 2018 with a three-day event in Singapore, before returning to the city-state the following year. The festival has since expanded beyond Asia, and held its first UK and Australian events in London and Sydney in 2022.

In other concert news, ON Music Festival in Manila has unveiled the full lineup for its upcoming November event, which includes a mix of South Korean and local artists.

They include EXO’s Suho, Seori, wave to earth and Melomance, along with Filipino artists Moira and Adie, singer-actor Darren and folk-pop band Ben&Ben.