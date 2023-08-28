Taeyang, Kwon Eun-bi and more to perform at HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023

K-pop festival HallyuPopFest has announced the full line-up for its upcoming 2023 Singapore event, featuring Taeyang and Kwon Eun-bi.

Today (August 28), the organisers behind HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 released a promotional video unveiling the full line-up of its upcoming one-day event in Singapore on November 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The concert will be headlined by Big Bang‘s Taeyang, who will be joined by SF9, Kwon Eun-bi, Kep1er and DKZ. Tickets for HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 will go on sale this Thursday (August 31) at 10am local time via Ticketmaster SG.

HallyuPopFest first debuted in 2018 with a three-day event in Singapore, before returning to the city-state the following year. The festival has since expanded beyond Asia, and held its first UK and Australian events in London and Sydney in 2022.

HallyuPopFest is also headed to Macau in 2023. The two-day event on October 21 and 22 (Saturday and Sunday) at Wynn Palace will be headlined by NCT Dream and SHINee, with eight other artists performing over the festival’s run.

