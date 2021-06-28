Halsey announces new album produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Halsey has announced the release of their fourth album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’.

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer shared the news on social media earlier today (June 28), writing: “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power The FOURTH album by Halsey.”

She also revealed that the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Manic’ will be produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Accompanied by a video clip of a billboard for the forthcoming album, you can see Halsey’s announcement below:

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power The FOURTH album by Halsey Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross pic.twitter.com/BbUx2htDkY — h (@halsey) June 28, 2021

There is currently no release date for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’.

In a four-star review of ‘Manic’, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “This album is very much a document of her life, her love, her pain, her hope, presented with all barriers down. The musician’s previous concepts have both been compelling in themselves but, by stripping back the stories to their very personal core, Halsey has made a record that is as thrilling as it is vulnerable, and her best effort yet.”

Last week, Halsey, who announced she was pregnant with her first child in January, voiced her support for Britney Spears following an emotional testimony she delivered during a court hearing.

Spears addressed a Los Angeles court in an open hearing on Wednesday (June 23), where she called for an end to her “abusive” conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008, without further evaluation.

“I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough,” she said in a 24-minute long testimony. “All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car. And I would honestly like to sue my family.”

Since news broke of Spears’ testimony, celebrities have joined fans in sharing support for the pop star, including Halsey.

“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” Halsey said. “She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

She went on to say: “Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney.”

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor confirmed back in April that Nine Inch Nails would be returning to action imminently.