Halsey played Leeds Festival show with “terrible food poisoning”: “I have no idea how I’m still alive”

Halsey has revealed that they played their Leeds Festival headline set last night (August 26) with “terrible food poisoning,” saying: “I have no idea how I’m still alive.”

The singer was co-headlining the first night of the Yorkshire event alongside The 1975, and took to social media this morning (August 27) to detail the “messed up conditions” with which she played the show.

On their Instagram Stories, Halsey wrote: “I have no idea how I’m still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!).”

They added: “I have played shows under some messed up conditions but last night might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time.

“Thank you for being so cool and letting me basically do whatever just to survive the set! You guys would have been an unreal crowd under ANY circumstances let alone these. Time to rest now 4 Reading tomorrow.”

In a further post, she shared footage of herself in the festival’s medical tent, describing the experience as “exceptionally not fucking chill” and writing: “well [Reading & Leeds] didn’t really start how I pictured it lmao! Thanks for being so awesome Leeds. gonna rest all day and show up in tip top shape for Reading tomorrow.”

See the posts alongside footage from Halsey’s Leeds performance and her full setlist, in which she covered Kate Bush‘s resurgent ‘Running Up That Hill’, below.

Halsey played:

‘Nightmare’

‘Easier Than Lying’

‘Colors’

‘Castle’

‘You Should Be Sad’

‘The Lighthouse’

‘Graveyard’

‘Bad At Love’

‘3am’

‘Honey’

‘Gasoline’

‘Experiment On Me’

‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ (Kate Bush cover)

‘Without Me’

‘I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God’

Reading & Leeds 2022 continues today with performances from Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Fontaines D.C. and Wolf Alice.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, photos, interviews and more from Reading & Leeds 2022.