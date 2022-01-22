Halsey reveals ‘Nightmare’ originally featured Tatu sample, shares unreleased demo

Halsey has taken to TikTok to reveal the original demo for their 2019 single ‘Nightmare’ featuring a sample of Tatu’s iconic ‘All The Things She Said’.

Before the track was released Elena Kiper, one of the original songwriters, posted on her Instagram that the song “contained an extensive interpolation of the original work” but said the finished version only referenced the track.

Now though, Halsey has shared the original version of ‘Nightmare’, complete with the Tatu sample, alongside the caption: “Should I leak this version?”. Check it out below.

Advertisement

‘Nightmare’ ended up being a standalone single but was added onto the expanded release of Halsey’s 2021 album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power‘ alongside a ‘Reprise’ version of the track.

While they were on the subject of leaking their own material, Halsey also uploaded a snippet of an unreleased song.

“A song I wrote about hoping my little brother grows up in a better world than this one,” reads the caption.

The untitled track sounds like it could be from 2020’s ‘Manic’ as Halsey sings: “But I don’t want to be alive in a so-called interesting time/ I’m Praying that maybe you might get a try in a world that’s better than mine.”

Advertisement

Halsey will win the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which they will pick up during a ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on March 2.

Halsey told NME that she “wasn’t expecting” the award and was “very surprised” to be recognised with the nod. “But it’s really, really awesome,” they added.

BERWYN and Chvrches with The Cure‘s Robert Smith will be performing at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, with Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr set to co-host on the night.

The wildest night in music will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Earlier this month, Halsey revealed that a possible collaboration with Bad Bunny “has been discussed”.

And later this year, she’ll return to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds 2022 alongside Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine.

“It’s really, really awesome – I think you start to get really sad and nervous about how your music connects when you’re not around to bring it to life and to know that it’s still resonating is really, really cool,” she told NME.