Halsey says Instagram filters are “damaging” and “exhausting”

Halsey has criticised Instagram filters and said she finds them “exhausting”.

The singer recently launched her debut beauty line, About-Face, with the aim of making people “love” themselves as they are.

Speaking to Byrdie, Halsey admitted she had to “make peace with her face”, because she couldn’t “control” the angle or edit of paparazzi shots of herself.

She compared it to when people use a filter on selfies and then feel “disappointed” with what they look like in real life.

“I’m exhausted with this industry of Instagram filters,” the singer said. “It’s gotta be damaging to your brain to constantly be looking at yourself through an altered lens and being disappointed with what your face actually looks like.

“I know what that feels like because when I first started getting publicity of some kind, I would go out and [paparazzi would] take pictures of me. I can’t control the angle. I can’t control the lighting. I can’t control if it’s my good side or my bad side. The pictures would come out and I would just have to look at them and go, ‘Okay. That’s what I look like.’ I don’t get to change it.”

She added: “I have to make peace with my face …That’s what I want About-Face to be: loving and appreciating what you look like.”

Halsey went on to say she wants to encourage her young fans to feel “brave enough” to be themselves and wear whatever make-up makes them feel happy.

“I want young people to feel like they’re brave enough to leave the house with, like, lime green eyeshadow and black lipstick on,” she said.

The singer continued: “I have a pretty good idea of what my ‘prettiest’ look is, by social standards, but it doesn’t mean it’s what I want to look like. I definitely don’t think that my most ‘Hollywood’ look is when I have a bald head, but it’s when I feel the most confident.”

Halsey recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child in a new post on Instagram.