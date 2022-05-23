Halsey says their label are holding a new song hostage until they can “fake” a viral TikTok

Halsey has shared a message claiming that their label are holding a new song hostage until they can “fake” a viral TikTok.

Taking to their TikTok page, the singer – who released latest album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ last year – said in a post titled “I’m tired” that there is new music she wants to release “ASAP,” but that “marketing” is getting in the way and the label won’t let her share the new song.

READ MORE: Halsey wins the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

“My record company is saying that I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok,” Halsey said.

Advertisement

“Everything is marketing,” they added. “And they [the label] are doing this to basically every artist these days.”

See the TikTok, which includes a snippet of the new song, below.

Back in March, Halsey teased that she had been writing new music and intends to make “a pop album” for their next release.

The singer shared several posts on her Instagram Stories to update fans about their progress, writing: “Due to personal reasons I will be making a pop album.

“I have an incredible song that I could put out as a single for radio next but I feel like that’s insane to do bc I haven’t even toured iichliwp [‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’] yet idk,” they wrote in a follow-up post. “I actually have a few. Idk what to dooooo.”

Advertisement

The pop star recently won the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in recognition of their drive to reinvent themselves while inspiring the music world to evolve.

“NME, thank you so much for this year’s Innovation Award. This is the coolest award I’ve gotten in my life, ever. It means the world to me,” Halsey said of the honour. Watch her full acceptance speech below.

Halsey’s ‘Love And Power’ US tour – in support of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ – began last week (May 17) in Florida, with dates scheduled up until July 9 where the run ends in California.

During the opening night she screened a video about Roe v. Wade, in light of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that recently suggested the landmark 1973 ruling would be overturned, threatening the status of legal abortion in the US.

The ‘Love And Power’ tour comes ahead of Halsey’s headline appearance at Reading & Leeds Festivals in August alongside Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine.

See the remaining dates on the tour here, and pick up any remaining tickets here.

MAY

24 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

27 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

29 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Detroit, MI

JUNE

1 – Xfinity Center Boston, MA

3 – Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

5 – Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON

8 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

11 – The Governors Ball, New York, NY

16 – White River Amphitheatre Seattle, WA

18 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Portland, OR

21 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

24 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

26 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

28 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

30 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, GA

JULY

2 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

6 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

9 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA