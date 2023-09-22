Halsey teases fifth album in crypitc post: “Splitting Myself in Two” to give “Deepest Wounds”

Halsey has hinted at her fifth album in a cryptic post with a caption sharing how she is “Splitting Myself in Two”.

In an Instagram post shared to their official account that featured a handful of photos and videos from various moments in their life, Halsey captioned the photo dump: “Not pictured: me splitting myself in two every day so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years,” alluding to her working on her upcoming album.

The ‘Manic‘ singer previously shared that she was making her new album with “no strict genre parameters”.

While answering several fan questions on social media, they answered a question pertaining to the progress of their next record and what it would sound like. Halsey wrote: “As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached ‘Manic’. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home :)”

She added that the album so far includes “some of my best songwriting”. “a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote [‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’]”.

Her last full length release, 2021’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, earned a four-star review from NME‘s Nick Levine who said the album “feels like a defiant artistic statement of their singular talent”.

He continued: “It almost goes without saying that this album is intense as hell and not exactly teeming with light relief. It’s also an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made.”

Halsey most recently teamed up with BTS’ Suga to release ‘Lilith’, for Diablo 4. ‘Lilith’ originally appeared on Halsey’s fourth album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ but featured a brand-new verse from the BTS rapper.