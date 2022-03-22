Halsey teases new music, says they “will be making a pop album” next

Halsey has revealed that they have been writing new music and intends to make “a pop album” for her next release.

The singer shared several posts on her Instagram Stories to update fans about their progress, writing: “Due to personal reasons I will be making a pop album.”

“I have an incredible song that I could put out as a single for radio next but I feel like that’s insane to do bc I haven’t even toured iichliwp [‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’] yet idk,” they wrote in a follow-up post. “I actually have a few. Idk what to dooooo.”

Halsey released their fourth album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power‘ last August. The record is up for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammys.

The pop star recently won the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in recognition of their drive to reinvent themselves while inspiring the music world to evolve.

“NME, thank you so much for this year’s Innovation Award. This is the coolest award I’ve gotten in my life, ever. It means the world to me,” Halsey said of the honour. Watch her full acceptance speech below.

“I’m so fucking bummed I can’t be there celebrating with you guys in person, but since I can’t be, every single person in the audience has to do a shot.”

In her acceptance speech, Halsey also teased “something really special” to make up for their absence from the show this year. “Since I can’t be there, NME and I working on something really special for you guys that I think you’re really gonna fucking like. In the meantime, thanks so much for this, it is going right next to my bed.”

The singer also spoke to NME for a Big Read cover interview last year.

They said that her critically acclaimed 2021 album “was an opportunity to take advantage of the state of the world, the state that I was in and the state of music, and try something that was going to challenge me and try something that, commercially speaking, a lot of people would have perceived as a bit of a risk”.

“After ‘Manic’ [their 2020 album], I had a handful of radio hits and I think people probably would have expected me to – and I would have expected myself actually – to go in that direction and continue wanting to make music that is performing commercially in that same way,” they continued.

“If I want to sustain myself and give myself longevity, I need to continue to make things that I love and make things that challenge me as a creative. That’s how this album came into fruition,” she said.