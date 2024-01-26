Hammersonic 2024: Lamb Of God and Converge lead line-up

Indonesia’s Hammersonic Festival has announced its first line-up for 2024, led by Lamb Of God and more – see the current line-up and find more info below.

Today (January 26), the festival took to social media to announce its first wave of performers of its 2024 edition – dubbed The Majestic Fellowship – which is set to take place on May 4 and 5 at Carnaval Ancol in Jakarta.

Other acts announced so far include Converge, Cradle Of Filth, Atreyu, Suicide Silence, Crossfaith, As I Lay Dying, Misery Index, Nervosa, St. Loco, ANNALYNN, Yngwie Malmsteen, Suffocation, Strangers and Straight Answer. More acts are scheduled to be announced in the coming months.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced, but will be going on sale “soon” according to Hammersonic’s Instagram post.

The current line-up for Hammersonic Festival 2024 is:

Lamb Of God

Converge

Cradle Of Filth

Atreyu

Suicide Silence

As I Lay Dying

Crossfaith

Misery Index

Yngwie Malmsteen

Nervosa

St. Loco

ANNALYNN

Suffocation

Strangers

Straight Answer

The 2023 edition of Hammersonic featured a stacked line-up headlined by Slipknot, and featured other marquee acts like Trivium, Amon Amarth, Watain, Black Flag and more. Last year’s festival was postponed three times before it took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally announced for 2020, but had been pushed back multiple times before finally taking place in March last year.