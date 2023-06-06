VICTON’s Han Seungwoo unveils 2023 ‘ONE’ Asia tour

South Korean singer Han Seungwoo, of the K-pop boyband VICTON, has announced his upcoming tour of Asia.

Han Seungwoo’s 2023 ‘ONE’ Asia tour is set to kick off on July 8 in Seoul, South Korea at the Gwangwoon University Donghae Culture and Arts Center. This comes just months after the singer was discharged from the South Korean military in January 2023.

Following Han Seungwoo’s Seoul show, the singer will bring his ‘ONE’ Asia tour to Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia across the rest of July. After which, the K-pop idol will head to Japan and Hong Kong in mid-August.

The ticketing details for Han Seungwoo’s 2023 ‘ONE’ Asia tour has yet to be announced. Keep an eye on this page for the latest updates.

Han Seungwoo’s 2023 ‘ONE’ Asia tour dates are:

July

08: Seoul, South Korea, Gwangwoon University Donghae Culture and Arts Center

16: Bangkok, Thailand, Ultra Arena Show DC

21: Taipei, Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei

23: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEGi University Multipurpose Hall



AUGUST

12: Tokyo, Japan, New Pier Hall

13: Hong Kong, Rotunda 3 KITEC

