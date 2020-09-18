Haneri shares upbeat single ‘Y Didn’t You Say So’

Singaporean-Australian funk-pop artist Haneri has dropped her latest upbeat single ‘Y Didn’t You Say So’.

Haneri – real name Daphne Khoo – released the single on major streaming sites on Friday (September 18). It comes ahead of her upcoming EP ‘MILLIONA’ which is scheduled for release in late November.

The new song, which comes after ‘IDWLY’ in January, blends elements of funk, pop, and dance music.

Produced by Florida-based Drew OfThe Drew, who is Haneri’s fellow Berklee College of Music graduate, the track celebrates one’s ability to learn from past mistakes, to love again, and to accept one’s self for who they are.

Listen to the track here:

“‘Y Didn’t You Say So’ is about realising that nothing in life needs to be taken too seriously,” Henari said in a press release.

“It’s about that giddy, nauseating time where no one knows whether a relationship is for fun or for keeps. We’re all growing. So I thought, why not grow up, and say it to the other party in a song”.

A music video for the new track will drop on September 22. The video, which was filmed in Los Angeles and Singapore, sums up Haneri’s cross-cultural experience over the past decade.

‘Y Didn’t You Say So’ comes a week after Haneri sang on the charity single ‘Heal’, where she was one of 14 contributing female artists from across Southeast Asia.

Khoo came to prominence in 2004 when she competed in the first season of Singapore Idol, finishing fourth. In 2017, she rebranded herself as Haneri, releasing her first singles ‘Burning Up’ and ‘Feel Alright’. Her previous works included collaborations with DJ and producer DASCO and Dash Berlin, among others.

In her latest tracks, Haneri expanded her palette of genres to include pop, funk, and disco jams.

“It is a conscious decision to move away from the image I had from my Singapore Idol days – the “guai guai” (good) girl. I was only a teenager then,” she said.

“There were a lot of expectations put on me, and they ended up really constricting my narrative, and not giving me a chance to develop artistically. I wasn’t saying what I was feeling inside.”

Haneri will also be relaunching Makin It, the YouTube weekly series of mini-documentaries covering her musical career.

“As a writer, singer and content creator, realness is what I advocate for. So Haneri is truer to what I want to say.”