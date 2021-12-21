Hanging Up The Moon releases new EP, ‘But It Was In Vain’

Singaporean indie musician Hanging Up The Moon (real name Sean Lam) has released a new EP, ‘But It Was In Vain’.

The musician announced the EP’s release via social media on Monday (December 20), revealing that the record is currently only available via Bandcamp.

Per Hanging Up The Moon’s official description of the newly released EP, the project’s five songs were originally written for 2020 project ‘For The Time Being’, but failed to make the cut. But Lam “had fun fleshing them out” and prepared the songs for an eventual release.

Hanging Up The Moon has also released two additional tracks, ‘Before You Go’ and ‘Pandemic Song’ to go with the EP. They are currently available for free, while ‘But It Was In Vain’ will cost listeners S$10.

Listen to ‘Before You Go’ and ‘Pandemic Song’ below.

‘Before You Go’ and ‘Pandemic Song’ both follow in the same vein as Hanging Up The Moon’s ethereal brand of indie music, with soothing vocals, echoed acoustic guitars and layered vocals.

Meanwhile, the ‘But It Was In Vain’ EP offers listeners a fuller sound, with basslines and percussions. ‘But It Was In Vain’ marks Hanging Up The Moon’s first release since the May 2020 EP ‘For The Time Being’.

Hanging Up The Moon started out as a solo project by Lam, who fronted the well-known alternative band Concave Scream in the ’90s.

While ‘But It Was In Vain’, ‘Before You Go’ and ‘Pandemic Song’ are solo releases for Lam, Hanging Up The Moon also operates as a full band featuring Alexius Cai, Dean Aziz, Leslie Low and Victor Low.