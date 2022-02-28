Hanin Dhiya breaks away from toxic relationships on poignant new single, ‘Love Language’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Hanin Dhiya has dropped a music video for her poignant new single, ‘Love Language’.

The song was released on major streaming platforms via Warner Music Indonesia on Friday (February 25). Delivered in an acoustic setting, the downtempo track makes for easy listening, with gentle strokes of the piano accompanying Hanin’s emotive and raspy vocals.

“Why do you keep coming back if you’re gone / Is that your love language?,” she asks in the track’s chorus. “I can hear when you talk / but it doesn’t make sense / Why are you breaking the rules that you set / Is that your love language?”

The video clip for ‘Love Language’ features a slew of silhouetted scenes, showing Hanin Dhiya seated by an elongated dining table with a male partner, singing along to the song in an intimate setting.

Hanin said the pop ballad touches on toxic relationships in which a partner constantly questions the relationship. “One part of them has surrendered to the condition of the relationship and partner, but another side says it’s difficult to move on,” she explained, according to a press release.

Hanin also added that the track serves as a teaser for the upcoming singles that she has planned, which will add “new colours” to her artistry. “This song is truly a journey towards ‘a new Hanin’ in 2022,” she said.

For ‘Love Language’, Hanin worked alongside co-writers Nicole Haley and Juan Ariza, who also produced. The song arrives two months after Hanin launched her latest EP ‘Kangen’ (‘Miss’), a collaboration with former Dewa 19 frontman Ahmad Dhani.

Hanin, who was a runner-up contestant on Indonesian talent show Rising Star 2014, released her debut album ‘Cerita Hanin Dhiya’ (The Story of Hanin Dkiya’) in March 2018.