Hanin Dhiya learns to let go on emotional new single ‘Kembalilah Padanya’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Hanin Dhiya has released a new single entitled ‘Kembalilah Padanya’.

The track arrived today (June 3) on all major streaming platforms. The fresh drop tells the tale of a person exploring their feelings of letting go of a loved one. The artist co-wrote the lyrics of the track along with Marco Steffiano, Joshua Kunze, Adrian Rahmat Purwantu and Jessilardus Mate.

She revealed that the song is inspired by everyday life, per Boleh Music. The singer also shared that some of the lyrics were taken from her diary notes.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Kembalilah Padanya’ below:

‘Kembalilah Padanya’ is her second release of the year. It follows her single ‘Love Language’ in February, a track that breaks away from toxic relationships. Both songs are said to unveil ‘a new Hanin’ in 2022.

Last year, the vocalist enlisted the help of different artists for several collaborations, including Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani for the EP ‘Kangen’, Sabyan for the single ‘Fatimah Az Zahra’ and Danish pop act Lukas Graham for ‘Happy For You’.

In related music news, fellow Indonesian artists Marion Jola and Teza Sumendra teamed up for the smooth R&B ballad called ‘Jatuh Cinta’. This new release will be part of the soundtrack of the upcoming drama film, ‘Cemara’s Family 2’.