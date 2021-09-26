Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr have shared two new tracks from their James Bond No Time To Die score – hear them below.

The tracks come ahead of the UK release of the long-awaited 007 film next week (September 30) and follows last year’s ‘No Time To Die’ title track, written with and performed by Billie Eilish.

“The countdown for #NoTimeToDie is on,” Zimmer wrote on Instagram. “We just released two new tracks from the @007 score.”

On October 1, the day after the film’s UK premiere, the full soundtrack will be available to buy and stream. The film then opens in the US a week later (October 8).

Listen to the two new tracks – ‘Matera’ and ‘Shouldn’t We Get To Know Each Other First’, below:

Speaking to NME last year, Johnny Marr praised Billie Eilish, after the pair joined forces on Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

Marr said that he was “thrilled” to provide guitar on the track, explaining: “Growing up as a British boy in the late 60s, 70s, 80s, to me, the Bond theme should have guitar in it – especially the John Barry stuff.

As for the track itself, Marr praised Eilish’s efforts as “fantastic” and said the minimalist ballad created by Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connoll was a “brave” choice.

“When I heard the song, I thought ‘this is fantastic’. It’s very brave, being very minimalist. It’s her sound, and then the trick was to Bond-ify it,” he explained.

Watch the full video interview below:

Reviewing Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “Taking the understated road means that ‘No Time To Die’ is unlikely to be remembered as a top tier Bond theme in years to come; you also can’t help but wonder how an alternate version – channelling all of the artist’s unmistakable Eilish-isms – may have sounded.

“But regarded at face value, this is a solid effort that taps into Daniel Craig’s stealthy, solitary Bond with precision.”