Happy Mondays collaborate with Palace for new clothing collection

Happy Mondays have teamed up with skateboard and fashion brand Palace for a new collaborative clothing range inspired by the veteran Madchester band’s iconography.

The forthcoming collection features a button-up shirt with a still from the band’s 1990 ‘Step On’ video, and tees with a photograph of percussionist Mark “Bez” Berry playing the maracas. Other pieces include apparel based on artwork from Happy Mondays’ 1999 ‘Greatest Hits’ album.

Yesterday (September 14), Palace shared a video in which the band’s Shaun Ryder and Bez unbox some of the collection’s pieces while providing predictably colourful commentary.

“Some of the stuff I get fucking sent. ‘Will you wear this and we’ll pay you that?’ And it’s like, I’m fucking 60, mate,” Ryder says in the clip. “I’m not wearing a big flowery fucking smart fucking laughing fucking acid house fucking t-shirt,” he adds, before conceding that he would wear an item from the Palace range. Watch it below:

The Happy Mondays range is set to drop in-store and online via Palace’s official webstore this Friday, September 18 from 11AM BST.

The collab is reminiscent of New York label Supreme’s collaborations with legendary acts in recent years. In May, the brand announced a clothing line featuring the licensed artwork of the late Daniel Johnston. The month before, Supreme dropped an apparel line featuring the artwork of My Bloody Valentine, including the Irish shoegazers’ iconic ‘Loveless’ album art.