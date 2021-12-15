Hardcore drummer will play with Charli XCX on ‘Saturday Night Live’ after performance video goes viral

Luis Aponte, the drummer for hardcore band Jesus Piece, will play alongside Charli XCX on Saturday Night Live this weekend (December 18) after a performance video went viral.

In July, Jesus Piece played Forrest Lodge VFW Hall and Club in Sellersville, Philadelphia as part of a punk all-dayer to celebrate the return of live music. Aponte’s performance was captured by hate5six, a channel run by revered hardcore videographer Sunny Singh and when they released it in October, it went viral. Watch the footage below:

As Stereogum points out, the above clip was apparently seen by Charli XCX’s team who reached out to Aponte and invited him to join Charli’s band this weekend when she plays Saturday Night Live as its musical guest.

Writing on Twitter, Aponte said: “Happy to say I’ll be playing drums for this”.

Quoting them, Singh added: holy FUCK this is insane. The drum cam I posted of [Aponte] from Jesus Piece a few months ago caught so much momentum that Charli XCX’s people saw it and invited him to drum on SNL with her.”

“Luis deserves this opportunity so much. You’re gonna kill it brother <3.”

Jesus Piece have also shared the news, praising Aponte for “grinding his ass off for years”.

Charli will be appearing on the show to promote her upcoming album ‘Crash’. So far the pop star has released two tracks from her fifth album: ‘Good Ones’ and ‘New Shapes’ which features Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek.

‘Crash’’s list of contributors includes: A.G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine And The Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

“I was able to possess and persuade an incredible group of producers and collaborators to contribute to ‘CRASH’ by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses,” Charli siad in an earlier press statement.

‘Crash’ is out March 25 and will be followed by a headline tour of America, the UK and Europe. The run will include a headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Jesus Piece are set to tour the UK next year, supporting Every Time I Die.