Hardwell to perform in Asia in December for ‘Rebels Never Die’ world tour

Dutch DJ and producer Hardwell will tour Asia this December, including a stop at the Hong Kong edition of electronic music festival Creamfields.

The Dutch DJ recently announced his ‘Rebels Never Die’ world tour in an Instagram post, which revealed stops at EDM fests like Tomorrowland and Ultra – and teased five Asian tour dates in December for Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei. No other details on his Asia leg were shared, though fans are encouraged to subscribe to his website for more updates.

As Mixmag Asia notes, that Hardwell Hong Kong stop will be for Creamfields. The electronic music festival, according to promoters Live Nation Electronic Asia, will return to Hong Kong December 17-18 with Hardwell in tow. Interested fans are encouraged to sign up here for offers and updates.

Hardwell recently ended a four-year live show hiatus at Ultra Miami on March 27. In the now-deleted Instagram post announcing his hiatus in 2018, Hardwell wrote that the “never-ending rollercoaster ride” of hard touring had led him to take an indefinite break from his musical obligations to spend more time with friends and family.

Hardwell has recently announced his second studio album ‘Rebels Never Die’, with two singles, ‘Into The Unknown’ and ‘Broken Mirror’, available for pre-save. The release date and tracklist for ‘Rebels Never Die’ has not been announced.

In related news, earlier this week Creamfields confirmed its debut event in Thailand will take place in May in the city of Pattaya.