Harry Styles says he auditioned to play Elvis in new biopic

Harry Styles has revealed that he auditioned to play Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic.

Styles shared the news during Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday (May 18), calling Elvis Presley’s music “incredibly sacred”.

The film, which is set for release on June 24, delves into the King of Rock and Roll’s relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks) spanning over 20 years, from the rock and roll icon’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

“Elvis was probably the first person I knew besides my family when I was a kid,” the singer said. “For that reason, there was something incredibly sacred surrounding him, so I thought I should try to get the part.”

Styles continued: “I was very intrigued by it… I feel like if a director feels like I’m not the best person for the role then it’s better for them and it’s better for me,” he said. “If they think the movie’s going to be better with someone else then I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to be the not-as-good version.”

He also shared that he had to re-create an iconic Elvis Las Vegas performance and act out a few scenes for the audition. Styles admitted that he didn’t feel like he looked much like Presley, and wasn’t insulted that they decided to go with Austin Butler for the role.

The former One Direction star will release his third studio album ‘Harry’s House’ this week (May 20), and recently confirmed a North American headline tour for this year. Ticket details are yet to be confirmed – view ticket details here.

In a four-star review of the pop-star’s latest album, NME called it “undoubtedly Styles’ best record yet” adding that it “presents a musician comfortable and confident in what he wants to create right now.”

Styles will return to New York to perform 10 nights at Madison Square Garden between August 28 and September 21 in continuation of his global ‘Love On Tour’.