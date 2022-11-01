Harry Styles has helped over 54,000 Americans to register for voting

Harry Styles has teamed up with non-profit organisation HeadCount to encourage his American fans to register for voting ahead of the country’s midterm elections.

Billboard reports that the singer’s campaign has seen over 54,000 people register as part of HeadCount’s ‘Good To Vote’ initiative, with nearly 30,000 registrations taking place within its first 24 hours. With this, Styles has broken HeadCount’s record for the most successful campaign headed up by a musician.

His campaign came as part of a sweepstakes, where every new voter that was registered via HeadCount would go into the draw to win tickets to the singer’s annual ‘Harryween’ concert – which took place last night (October 31) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. It also follows his endorsement of Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, which took place during his Austin show last month.

Styles’ work with HeadCount began back in September, with the organisation’s co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein describing Styles’ support as having “tremendous impact”.

“This [support] is especially important for the midterms, which often receive less media attention than the presidential elections,” he said. “It helps us reach more potential voters, and ensure people get their voices heard.”

Other artists of note that have teamed up with HeadCount include Lizzo, Paramore, Noah Cyrus, Greta Van Fleet and the Dave Matthews Band. Each will have volunteers working at these artists’ upcoming shows, with booths set up to provide information for first-time voters and those looking to register. The organisation’s full itinerary can be viewed here.

Styles is currently performing in Los Angeles as part of his extensive world tour Love On Tour, in support of his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ – whose opener, ‘Music From A Sushi Restaurant’, had its music video shared last week. He can also currently be seen in cinemas, starring in the films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.