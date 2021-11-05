Harry Styles helps fan come out to mum during concert

Harry Styles helped a young fan come out to their mother during a concert earlier this week.

As reported by Consequence, during his concert in Milwaukee on Wednesday (November 3), Styles spotted a sign from a fan that read, “My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out??” After locating mum Lisa in section 201 of the venue, Styles ran back and forth across the stage asking if the signholder wanted to do the honours, or if he should.

Finally, he went back over to Lisa’s side of the stage and declared “Lisa, she’s gay!”, followed by huge applause. Watch footage of the moment below:

Styles is currently on his North American tour celebrating the release of his 2019 album ‘Fine Line’. Last weekend, he dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz to perform ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ for his show in Madison Square Garden.

Earlier on in his tour, he helped a fan in Nashville reveal the gender of their baby. The fan had come with a poster that read “I’m having a baby. Please make it your business…”.

“[It’s] a little baby girl,” he revealed, at which point the audience erupted with cheers.

NME gave ‘Fine Line’ four stars upon its release, writing “the former One Directioner has come good on his early promise, letting loose on a fun, funk-inspired album”.

Last month, the singer was reported to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role of Thanos’ brother Eros in future films.