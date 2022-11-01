Watch Harry Styles cover ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ during Halloween show

Harry Styles covered Olivia Newton-John‘s ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ during his Halloween show in Inglewood last night (October 31) – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The singer covered the Grease song during his ‘Harryween’ show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA last night, marking the latest stop of his ‘Love On Tour’ run.

Dressed as John Travolta‘s character Danny Zuko for last night’s gig, Styles closed out his main set by performing the John Farrar-written ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’.

Styles’ choice of cover, which you can watch below, carried added poignancy following the death of Newton-John back in August.

OJ MY FUCKING GOS WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/bT6Z93c95N — megan | TODAY ◟̽◞̽ harry helped me come out 🥺 (@onlythebrave_28) November 1, 2022

The Chicks also covered ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, which was sung by Newton-John’s Grease character Sandy in the film, during a show back in August.

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week: Olivia Newton-John,” lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd.

“I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from, like, four to 12 [years old], and then I only wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

Elsewhere, Styles has teamed up with the non-profit organisation HeadCount to encourage his US fans to register to vote ahead of the country’s midterm elections.

Styles’ work with HeadCount began back in September, with the organisation’s co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein describing Styles’ support as having “tremendous impact”.

“This [support] is especially important for the midterms, which often receive less media attention than the presidential elections,” he said. “It helps us reach more potential voters, and ensure people get their voices heard.”