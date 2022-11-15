Harry Styles announces ‘Love on Tour’ Asia dates with stops in Singapore, Manila and Bangkok

Harry Styles has announced the dates for the highly anticipated Asia leg of his ‘Love on Tour’, with concerts confirmed in Singapore, Manila, Bangkok and more.

Styles will make six stops on the Asia leg of his tour, starting on March 11 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will then hold a concert at the Philippine Arena in Manila on March 14 before holding a showcase at the Singapore National Stadium on March 17.

Following the Singapore concert, Styles then heads to Seoul, Korea to perform at the KSDO Dome on March 20, before capping off the tour with a two-night concert at Japan’s Ariake Arena in Tokyo on March 24 and 25.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Singapore concert will go on sale on November 18 at 11am local time via TicketMaster. Ticket prices start at SGD138 and go up to SGD348, with VIP packages set to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Philippines concert will go on sale on November 24 at 12pm local time via LiveNation. Ticket prices have not been disclosed as of the time of writing.

With the announcement of the Asia tour dates, Styles will now play a total of 88 tour international dates across 26 countries as part of his ongoing ‘Love On Tour’. The former One Direction member is about to complete a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of the North American leg of his tour, which previously also included multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.

He has also announced a run of shows in the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to the tour.

Styles’ third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ was released in May, with lead single ‘As It Was’ going on to become the most-streamed song from 2022. The LP itself has also since become the biggest-selling vinyl LP of the year so far.

Harry Styles’ 2023 Asia ‘Love On Tour’ dates are:

Advertisement

March 11 – Rajamangala Stadium – Bangkok, Thailand

March 14 – Philippine Arena – Manila, Philippines

March 17 – Singapore National Stadium – Singapore

March 20 – KSPO Dome – Seoul, South Korea

March 24 and 25 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo, Japan

