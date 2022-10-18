Harry Styles’ penis hit by flying object during Chicago concert

Harry Styles‘ penis was hit by flying object during his Chicago concert at United Center last Friday (October 14) – watch footage of the moment below.

The pop star was chatting to fans about the “unseasonably cold” temperatures in the US city when someone launched an unknown object onto the stage, which hit him right in the nether regions.

“Now, that’s unfortunate,” he told the audience while doubled over in apparent pain. He then shook his legs before resuming the gig, saying: “OK, shake it off.”

Styles is currently on his ‘Love On Tour’ world tour in support of third album, ‘Harry’s House‘, which was released in May.

RIGHT IN THE NUTS pic.twitter.com/Rcp5jRkoG5 — 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒔𝒆 (@glambygab) October 15, 2022

The album has now been confirmed as the biggest-selling vinyl LP of the year so far.

The former One Direction singer’s third solo effort features the record-breaking Number One single ‘As It Was’.

According to the Official Charts Company, Styles has shifted 60,000 copies of ‘Harry’s House’ on vinyl since it came out – more than any other LP year-to-date.

Additionally, Styles second album ‘Fine Line’ (2019) landed at Number 27 on the list of the biggest full-length vinyl of 2022, while his 2017 self-titled debut came in at Number 37.

Last month, Styles became the longest-reigning British artist to top the chart with a single track, usurping Elton John‘s 1997 hit ‘Candle In The Wind’ (which spent 14 weeks at Number One).

‘As It Was’ also became the longest-running Number One by a solo artist, overtaking Whitney Houston‘s ‘I Will Always Love You’ (1992) and Mariah Carey‘s ‘We Belong Together’ (2005), as well as the aforementioned ‘Candle In The Wind’.