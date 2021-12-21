Harry Styles’ Pre-Orange Bowl concert cancelled amid COVID surge

One day after it was announced, Harry Styles’ Pre-Orange Bowl Concert has been cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Capital One Beach Bash was set to take place at Lummus Park in South Beach, Florida on December 30 and serve as the pre-show entertainment for the College Football Playoff Semifinal Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines. Khalid was also due to play.

Tickets would have been free, but punters were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to gain entry. However, despite these precautions, it’s now been confirmed the concert will no longer be going ahead.

“Due to increasing logistical and production challenges related to the pandemic and after consultation with the artists and their production teams, we have jointly made the difficult decision to cancel the Capital One Beach Bash,” read a statement from Capital One; they confirmed that the football game will still be going ahead on December 31.

Styles recently wrapped up the US leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ run. Starting September 4 and finishing November 28, Styles played 42 shows in support of his second album, ‘Fine Line’ – including a pair of special “Harryween Fancy Dress Party” Halloween shows.

Fans were required to wear masks at all venues. It was also mandatory for ticketholders to either show proof of full coronavirus vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of entering one of the concerts.

Despite his successful US run, the singer has still not announced when the UK and European legs of the tour will take place. They were originally scheduled to take place in April 2020, before being postponed to February and March 2021. In December last year, though, he postponed the dates indefinitely.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority,” he wrote. “I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness.”