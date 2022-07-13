Harry Styles takes a trip on a giant bed in new ‘Late Night Talking’ video

Harry Styles has shared a new video for his recent track ‘Late Night Talking’ – you can watch it below.

The song is the second single to be lifted from the former One Direction singer’s third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, which came out in May. ‘As It Was’ preceded the record, landing on April 1.

As promised in a teaser snippet earlier this week, the official visuals for Styles’ latest release arrived this evening (July 13).

Advertisement

In the clip, we follow the singer as he takes a trip through a portal beneath his duvet to visit various locations.

Styles – who’s donning a pair of polka-dot PJs – pops up at a sleepover party, art gallery, theatre box, and restaurant. He also attracts the attention of a police officer as he rides along the streets of London on a giant moving bed.

After getting into a mass pillow fight, Styles is seen plummeting through the stormy sky while he stands – and later lies down – on his comfy mattress. Watch the Bradley and Pablo-directed video above.

Styles was spotted filming a scene for the video outside Buckingham Palace back in February.

In a four-star review of ‘Harry’s House’, NME hailed ‘Late Night Talking’ as being a slice of “gleaming, strutting ’80s pop, which battles lead single ‘As It Was’ for brightest bop on the record”.

Advertisement

The track landed at Number Two on the UK’s singles chart, per the Official Charts Company.

‘As It Was’, meanwhile, has taken the crown for the biggest-selling single of the year so far and spent 10 weeks at Number One. ‘Harry’s House’ was revealed to be the second best-selling album of 2022 behind Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=’.

Harry Styles is currently out on the European leg of his 2022 ‘Love On Tour’, which visited the UK last month.

In a five-star review of one of his Wembley Stadium gigs, NME wrote: “This epic, two-hour show gradually builds itself up to become an exuberant victory lap, and Styles approaches the magnitude of the occasion with real thought and care.

“Styles also skilfully balances the untouchable precision of his celebrity with the kind of rogue, boyish charm that catapulted him to stardom in the first place.”