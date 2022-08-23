Harry Styles says he’s already working on ideas for his next album

Harry Styles has revealed that he is already working on ideas for his fourth solo album.

The former One Direction singer released his third studio record, ‘Harry’s House’, back in May. It followed on from his self-titled debut (2017) and his second LP, 2019’s ‘Fine Line’.

During a new cover interview with Rolling Stone, Styles spoke about his decision to play extended residencies on his current North American tour. The new ‘Love On Tour’ run includes a lengthy stint at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as multiple nights in LA and Chicago.

Styles told the publication that this approach would allow him to rent studios in those cities, where he would be able to write and record music for his fourth album.

“I’m always writing,” he said, with Rolling Stone stating that he and his collaborators were “already throwing around ideas” for the project.

Styles continued: “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

The star made chart history upon the release of ‘Harry’s House’, achieving the rare feat of simultaneously holding the Number One album and Number One track (lead single ‘As It Was’) in a numerous countries.

The record has also been shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize, the winner of which will be revealed at a ceremony in London on September 8. Styles is set to record special live performance that’ll be aired during the show.

In a four star review of the singer’s latest full-length, NME wrote: “‘Harry’s House’ is undoubtedly Styles’ best record yet and presents a musician comfortable and confident in what he wants to create right now.

“That gives the album a sense of warmth that makes the songs on it feel conversational and close, as if you’re sitting around your own house catching up with the star.”