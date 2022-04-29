Harry Styles shares ‘Harry’s House’ album tracklist

Harry Styles has shared the tracklist for his third album, ‘Harry’s House’, ahead of its release next month.

The singer posted a photo of the record’s back cover earlier today (April 29), with 13 song titles listed across its two sides. Among them are the album’s lead single, ‘As It Was’, along with ‘Late Night Talking’ and ‘Boyfriends’, both of which Styles performed during his headline appearances at Coachella earlier this month.

Other song titles listed include ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’, ‘Little Freak’, ‘Matilda’, ‘Cinema’, ‘Keep Driving’ and ‘Love Of My Life’. See the full tracklist below:

‘Harry’s House’, the follow-up to Styles’ 2019 record ‘Fine Line’, is set to arrive on May 20. ‘As It Was’ arrived on April 1, and went on to break a single-day streaming record on Spotify that was previously held by Olivia Rodrigo for ‘Drivers License’.

Styles made his debut appearance at Coachella earlier this week with two headline sets. The first reportedly drew a crowd of over 100,000 festivalgoers, and saw him bring out Shania Twain to perform ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ and ‘You’re Still The One’ together.

The following weekend included an appearance from Lizzo, with the pair covering Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ along with One Direction hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Earlier this week, Styles was announced as a headliner for both Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 next month along with Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in June. Styles will also embark on his own headline tour of UK and Europe in June. You can see the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.