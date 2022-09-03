Harry Styles shares ‘Late Night Talking’ live video from ‘One Night Only In New York’

Harry Styles has shared a new clip from his recent concert film, One Night Only In New York, performing the ‘Harry’s House’ highlight ‘Late Night Talking’.

It’s the second clip he’s released from the film, which is only available to watch in its entirety on Apple Music (the first was his performance of ‘As It Was’, which you can see here). The show saw Styles perform all 13 songs from ‘Harry’s House’ in successive order, coming as somewhat of a launch party for the artist’s third studio album.

The gig itself was filmed on the same day the record arrived – Friday May 20 – and was held at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island. Although the venue has a capacity of 19,000, it was a relatively intimate gig by Styles’ metrics – for comparison, he’s currently in the midst of a monthlong residency at Madison Square Garden, where across 15 shows, he’ll perform for a cumulative total of around 312,000 fans.

Reviewing the One Night Only show, NME’s Erica Campbell wrote that Styles had “created an expansive space grounded in the self-discovery that the most idyllic place you can build is within yourself”. She continued: “On a rainy night in New York, fans came along with him to that home, co-creating an intimate and ideal universe with him, even if it was just for one night only.”

Have a look at the performance video for ‘Late Night Talking’ below:

At the time of this article’s publication, Styles will be onstage performing the ninth of his 15 shows at Madison Square Garden. He’ll deliver the 10th one tomorrow (September 3), with the remaining five spread out until Wednesday September 21. Last week, at the fifth show, Styles received an unusual gift onstage: two cold, stale chicken nuggets, thrown at him by an audience member.

Following his New York stint, the former One Directioner will continue the North American leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ run with six shows each in Austin and Chicago, then 15 in Los Angeles. Still touring in support of ‘Harry’s House’ album (which landed back in May to a four-star NME review), Styles will follow up the American run with legs in South America, Australia and New Zealand, and then the UK and Europe.

Find remaining tickets to the American shows here, the Australasian ones here, and the UK/European ones here.

Also this month, Styles will star in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling – the second trailer for which dropped back in July – and later this year, he’ll star in the romantic drama My Policeman. He’s also said to be eyeing a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he debuted as Eros in last year’s Eternals.

Meanwhile, Texas State University recently announced it will offer a course on the work of Harry Styles. The honours course, titled ‘Harry Styles And The Cult Of Celebrity: Identity, The Internet And European Pop Culture’, will start in the spring of 2023.