Hayley Kiyoko announces second album ‘Panorama’ with single ‘For The Girls’

Hayley Kiyoko has announced details of her second album – get all the details on ‘Panorama’ below.

The new album and follow-up to the pop star’s 2018 debut ‘Expectations’ is due out on July 29 and being previewed by first single ‘For The Girls’.

“I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life,” Hayley said of the new album in a statement. “‘For The Girls’ is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humour and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told. It was so much fun to direct, especially since it’s a nod to one of my favourite reality shows of all time.”

She added: “I wanted the music video to give representation to all of us searching for love while not taking ourselves too seriously. Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together. No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered.”

Watch the official video for ‘For The Girls’ below.

Kiyoko will play a London show next month (June 4) as part of the Proud and Loud celebrations, celebrating 50 years of the Pride movement.

She will then tour the United States in support of Lauv from mid-August.

Back in 2019, Kiyoko told NME of progress on new music, saying: However what the next project will be is still to be confirmed: “I’m working on a project of music, I’m not sure how long or how many songs it’s going to be, but definitely a project.

“I mean it sounds awesome and you’ll love it. I’m really excited about it, and I try to only put out music I’m pumped on. Sometimes it gets hard cause you’re like “will this be successful or will people like this”, and I’ve just gone back to the basics of just like if I like it hopefully people will like it too.”

Watch the full video interview above.