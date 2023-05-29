Hayley Williams honours Tina Turner by singing ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ at Paramore show in Atlanta

During Paramore’s recent show in Atlanta, frontwoman Hayley Williams paid tribute to the late, great Tina Turner by interpolating the chorus of her 1984 hit ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ into one of the band’s own songs.

The show itself went down at the State Farm Arena last Thursday (May 25), with the tribute coming just over halfway through Paramore’s 22-song setlist. For their performance of the ‘After Laughter’ single ‘Told You So’, Williams swapped the last chorus out for the lyrics to ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

Turner released the titular song in 1984, marking the third single from that year’s ‘Private Dancer’ album. It went on to become one of her most iconic songs, being certified Platinum in the UK and Canada, and Gold in the US.

Take a look at some fan-shot footage of the moment below:

paramore paying tribute to tina turner tonight in atlanta at the state farm arena 🧡 pic.twitter.com/SbSjEVdO0J — jovi 🦂 (@wakeupongoodbye) May 26, 2023

Turner’s passing was confirmed last Wednesday, with a representative of the legendary multi-hyphenate saying she “died peacefully” after enduring “a long illness”. Thousands of tributes have since rolled in, with notable odes coming from the likes of Beyoncé, Coldplay, Angela Bassett and Cher.

Williams had previously paid the late singer tribute on social media, writing in an ode shared on her Instagram Story (as per Billboard): “Rest in peace to the queen who showed me you can be a soul singer and a punk singer at the same time. I will sing for you forever.”

Paramore are currently touring in support of their recent sixth album, ‘This Is Why’, which arrived in February via Atlantic. In a five-star review, NME’s Sophie Williams wrote of it: “Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”