Hayley Williams is releasing ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’ tomorrow

Hayley Williams has announced that she is releasing ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’ tomorrow (February 5).

The follow-up to Williams’ May 2020 debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor’ has been teased by the Paramore frontwoman in recent weeks, with Williams’ official website redirecting to a site called ‘Flowers For Vases’.

Williams also ‘leaked’ a new track from the project late last month after she hand-delivered a CD to one fan in the US.

After fans noted that the Genius page for ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’ showed a release date of February 5, Williams tweeted early this morning (February 5) the title of her next solo project, its imminent release date and its artwork – you can see the post below.

FLOWERS for VASES / descansos — 2.5.21 🥀 pic.twitter.com/si6SZq595t — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 4, 2021

NME has reached out to Williams’ representatives for further confirmation of ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos”s arrival tomorrow.

The ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’ release news follows on from Williams revealing last month that she was in the process of recording her equivalent of Taylor Swift’s surprise-released album ‘Folklore’.

“We don’t need drums if this is my ‘Folklore’,” she said of a since-deleted behind-the-scenes clip.

Last month Williams covered Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’. She debuted her rendition during The Ally Coalition’s 7th Annual Talent Show, which was streamed online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.